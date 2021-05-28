PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island state beaches will be open daily starting today through Labor Day. Residents may buy a state beach parking pass in advance at riparks.com/beachpass. Individuals may purchase resident, non-resident, or senior season beach parking passes, as well as daily flex passes, which allow for one-day parking.
Holders of season parking passes or daily flex parking passes purchased online will be able to use express lanes for quick beach entry. Express lanes are available at all state beaches except for East Beach, Charlestown Breachway and Salty Brine.
Misquamicut, Charlestown Breachway and East Beach, Scarborough North, Salty Brine, East Matunuck, and Roger Wheeler state beaches will be open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scarborough South in Narragansett will be open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 19, through Sunday, Aug. 22, and on weekends only from Monday, Aug. 23, through Monday, Sept. 6.
Freshwater and bay beaches will also open daily today through Labor Day including Burlingame Picnic Area, Lincoln Woods State Park, Goddard Memorial State Park, Pulaski Park and Fort Adams State Park. Labor Day is the last day of the season that all state beaches will be staffed with lifeguards, rangers and restroom attendants. Inclement weather may also limit staffing and amenities at these beaches.
The daily beach parking fee for residents is $6 on weekdays and $7 on weekends and holidays. The fee for a season parking pass for residents is $30 and will be available for purchase through Labor Day. Non-resident parking is $12 on weekdays, and $14 on weekends and holidays. A season parking pass is $60 for non-residents.
A 50% discount on daily parking fees and season parking passes applies for senior citizens 65 years and older. No-cost disability passes are available for those who are eligible. Call Rhode Island State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for information.
The carry-in/carry-out trash policy will continue to be in effect at all beaches. Masks are required for unvaccinated people when within three feet or less of other beachgoers.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
