PROVIDENCE — Recent reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Governors Highway Safety Association show a significant reduction in traffic fatalities in Rhode Island, leading to its ranking as one of the safest in the U.S.
In a late February report, GHSA published its annual “Spotlight on Highway Safety,” which looked at pedestrian fatalities for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2022. Rhode Island was the safest state in the nation, with the lowest pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 people, and a NHTSA report in January had also shown R.I. had the lowest fatality rate.
This report comes on the heels of two other national reports issued this year in which the Rhode Island Department of Transportation showed gains in reducing highway safety deaths in 2022.
“This most recent report shows the product of our hard work to make roads safer and influence driver behavior, particularly when it comes to driving impaired,” said Peter Alviti Jr., director of the R.I. Department of Transportation. “We will continue funding engineering, education and enforcement solutions to further reduce roadway deaths. Together, these efforts did precisely what they were designed to do — save lives.”
This week, the NHTSA published final data for 2021 in its Fatality Reporting System. Analysis showed Rhode Island significantly rose in the rankings, becoming the second safest state in the country.
The reduction in fatalities in Rhode Island is in contrast to the rest of the country, which saw total fatalities rise 10% from 2020 to 2021.
— Jason Vallee
