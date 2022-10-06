Rhode Island residents have until Sunday, Oct. 9, to register to vote, or update voter information, for the Nov. 8 general election. Rhode Islanders should check their voter registration status by using the Voter Information Center at vote.ri.gov.
Eligible residents can register to vote in three ways: online at vote.ri.gov; by downloading and completing a voter registration form at vote.sos.ri.gov/Voter/RegisterToVote and submitting it to the voter’s local board of canvassers at their town hall by Sunday, Oct. 9; or dropping the completed voter registration form off, by Sunday, Oct. 9, locally, at the Westerly Police Station, 60 Airport Road, by 4 p.m.; Charlestown Police Department, 4901 Old Post Road, 8 a.m. to noon; Hopkinton Town Hall kiosk, 1 Town House Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; or Richmond Town Hall drop box, 5 Richmond Town House Road, Wyoming, until 4 p.m.
Voters can choose to vote early with a mail ballot by requesting one by Oct. 18 at vote.sos.ri.gov; in person at town hall between Oct. 19 and Nov. 7; or on Election Day at the voter’s designated polling location.
For more information, visit vote.ri.gov
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.