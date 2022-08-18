The risk of monkeypox transmission remains low in Rhode Island but as Northeast states such as New York struggle to curb spread of the disease, officials are urging residents to consider adding their names to the voluntary monkeypox vaccine interest notification list.
The list, which is part of an expanded campaign in Rhode Island designed to address any “hot spots” impacted by the disease and work to implement preventative measures, will allow eligible Rhode Islanders to be contacted directly about vaccination opportunities at community clinics as they become available.
“While the risk of monkeypox for most Rhode Islanders is low, people who are eligible to be vaccinated because they are at higher risk should get vaccinated. Through the Monkeypox Vaccine Interest Notification List, (residents) will get direct communication, either through email or text, about vaccine availability,” said Dr. Utpala Bandy, interim director of the Rhode Island Department of Health. “Given the national shortage of monkeypox vaccine, this is the quickest way to access vaccine as soon as it comes into Rhode Island.”
The Department of Health said in a press release that the announcement comes as the organization finalizes details for four additional community vaccination clinics that have been scheduled for Aug. 19 and 20 and Sept. 2 and 3.
The Department of Health previously held two community vaccination clinics on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. In addition to the department-sponsored community vaccination clinics, health facilities such as Open Door Health, the Miriam Hospital Infectious Disease Clinic and Thundermist Health Center have received limited amounts of monkeypox vaccine as well, officials said.
People who had already added their names to the notification list when these clinics opened have been contacted directly about how to register, officials said. These clinics are nearing capacity already. Additional clinics will be scheduled in the coming weeks.
According to health officials, Rhode Island has identified 33 cases of monkeypox and more than 12,600 cases have been identified nationally. Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact with body fluids, lesions, items that have been contaminated with fluids or lesion materials or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
To sign up for the notification list, visit health.ri.gov/monkeypox and scroll to the vaccination section. The list is only for notifications about community vaccination clinics.
For more information about registration, including a list of eligibility guidelines for vaccination, visit health.ri.gov/monkeypox.
