When Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean islands last week, visuals of the damage motivated many to give back in an effort to provide relief. State officials are urging those hoping to make a difference to do their research to avoid falling victim to a scam.
Rhode Island State Police and the Better Business Bureau have issued a warning reminding residents to stay alert following a rise in reported scam attempts associated with relief efforts.
“It’s been five years since Hurricane Maria caused devastation that resulted in the loss of 3,000 lives, but memories of that horrible encounter are prompting many to do what they can to avoid a similarly tragic outcome,” said H. Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance.
To assure the money is going where it needs to, the organization is urging residents to know what to look for and, when in doubt, to conduct additional research to make sure the money will go where an organization says it will.
For more information including tips on how to remain safe and a list of BBB-assured charity organizations, visit Give.org.
— Jason Vallee
