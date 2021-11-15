PROVIDENCE (AP) — The Rhode Island Lottery generated nearly $302 million for the state's general fund for the fiscal year that ended in June, a nearly $18 million increase over the prior year, according to a statement Monday from lawmakers.
Two years ago, lottery revenue to the state was more than $397 million.
Video lottery accounted for more than $209 million or 66% of total gross profit, about 2.3% more than the previous year according to an Auditor General report, the Joint Committee on Legislative Services said.
The lottery oversees all gambling in the state, including at casinos.
Online revenue increased by 16.4% and instant ticket revenue increased 19.5% over the previous fiscal year.
Net revenue from table games totaled $79.5 million for the year ended June 30, and after commissions paid to the facilities and the towns, and related operating expenses, the state’s share of net revenue from table games amounted to $12.2 million.
Sportsbook gross profit soared by more than 76% during the year to more than $19 million, attributed to the resumption of sporting events and more people using the mobile sportsbook application.
