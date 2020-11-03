WESTERLY — The state Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for customers of the Westerly Water Department following a water main break that occurred Monday.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney initially ordered the advisory as a precaution Monday evening and the health department issued its own advisory Tuesday morning.
All water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute, according to the health department. This recommendation pertains to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Additional guidance is available online. The health department is communicating guidance to restaurants and other food establishments in the area.
Water main breaks can cause low, or no, water pressure, especially at buildings in higher elevations. Low or no pressure increases the risk of contamination that can enter through cracks in the pipes or in areas without proper backflow preventers. Customers should continue to boil their water until the Westerly Water Department repairs the water main break, increases the chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushes the pipes, and collects one day of bacteria samples at each routine sampling location, as long as the samples are absent of bacteria.
An announcement will be made when the advisory is lifted. Water system administrators are currently alerting customers about the advisory and will alert customers when it is lifted.
If the water becomes contaminated with human or animal waste, microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
A health care provider should be contacted if anyone on the water system diarrhea and any of the following symptoms: Fever over 101.5° F, measured orally; blood in stool; prolonged vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down, which can lead to dehydration.
Signs of dehydration include a decrease in urination, a dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up, and diarrheal illness that lasts more than three days.
