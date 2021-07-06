PROVIDENCE — The cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline continues to tick up this week as prices rose another penny, according to a survey from AAA Northeast.
The survey, conducted Tuesday morning, showed prices averaging $3.01 per gallon, a 5-cent rise from a month ago and 91 cents higher than on July 6, 2020. The price in Rhode Island remains 12 cents lower than the national average of $3.13 per gallon.
“Higher crude oil prices and robust demand for gasoline — reinforced by record road travel during the July Fourth weekend — are pushing pump prices higher,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached, and now crude prices are poised to surge to a seven-year high.”
AAA Northeast’s survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week and 8 cents higher than a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
