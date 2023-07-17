PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have remained largely the same over the past weeks, thanks in part to a reduction in demand that has helped to offset rising oil costs.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.51 per gallon. The price marks a penny increase in the average price over the past week, but still remains a penny lower than costs a month ago.
“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10 percent since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey found the current national average to be two cents higher than
last week, averaging $3.56 a gallon. Today’s national average price is one cent lower than a month ago and 97 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.