PROVIDENCE — An increase in gasoline supplies have aided in preventing prices from spiking despite recent increases in demand, according to AAA.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.97 per gallon, up 1 cent compared to a week ago and 90 cents higher than on the same day last year. The price remains 10 cents below the national average of $3.07 per gallon.
“Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing supply levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “During this same period, the national gas price average has only increased four cents.”
AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to be 1 cent lower than last week. Today’s national average price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 95 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
