PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have continued to rise with the cost up 18 cents per gallon over the past month, leading prices to climb to their highest average in seven years.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.26 per gallon in Rhode Island. The price marks a 9-cent jump over the past week and is $1.16 per gallon higher than on the same day last year.
The last time prices in Rhode Island were this high was in October of 2014 at $3.28 per gallon. The state price remains 6 cents lower than the national average of $3.32 per gallon.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "And unfortunately, it doesn't look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon."
Increasing crude oil prices are the primary factor in the higher prices at the pump, AAA said.
— Jason Vallee
