PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are continuing to rise in Rhode Island following substantial increases in demand over the past few weeks.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up three cents over the past week to $2.37 per gallon, according to a Monday survey through AAA Northeast. The price remains three cents lower than the national average.
“Most motorists continue to see gas prices increase, but at a slower rate than the past few weeks,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Part of that is due to more stable crude oil prices throughout January. However, if demand continues another week of substantial increases, we can expect to see pump prices get more expensive.”
Monday's price is 18 cents higher than a month ago, but still remains 19 cents cheaper than a year ago. Today’s national average price is 15 cents higher than a month ago and 12 cents cheaper than on Jan. 25, 2020.
— Jason Vallee
