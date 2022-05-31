PROVIDENCE — High gas prices over the past several months led to a dip in demand recently helped to keep prices unchanged over the past week in Rhode Island, but officials warn the respite may be short lived.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is the same as last week, averaging $4.71 per gallon, according to a survey conducted Tuesday by AAA Northeast. Today’s price is 54 cents higher than a month ago and $1.77 higher than on May 31, 2021.
The state’s average gas price is now 9 cents higher than the national average.
“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”
Crude oil has moved above $115 a barrel due to fears of further global supply constraints caused by a European Union ban on Russian oil exports. And domestic gas demand may again start to climb as drivers fuel up for the three-month-long summer travel season, which began this Memorial Day weekend.
AAA Northeast’s survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week at $4.62 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 45 cents higher than a month ago and $1.58 higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
