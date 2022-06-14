PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gas continues to rise in Rhode Island, surpassing $5 per gallon as demand continues to outpace supply globally and leaving little relief for motorists.
A survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $5.02 per gallon in Rhode Island, an 8 cent increase over the past week. The price represents another record high and is now 57 cents higher than a month ago and $2.05 higher than on the same day last year when prices were just $2.97 per gallon.
The average state price remains 1 cent above the national average of $5.01 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.
“With gas prices near or above five dollars, and inflation at a four-decade high, many consumers will begin to change their driving habits, but demand is still high, said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “After two consecutive summers of restricted travel and socialization, Americans seem more reluctant to stay home in spite of strain on their budgets.”
The cost of a barrel of oil remains elevated, as demand continues to outpace global supply despite ongoing releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand hasn’t weakened significantly enough to affect crude oil prices.
All eyes will be on domestic gasoline demand over the next few weeks to see if record prices force consumers to cut back.
— Jason Vallee
