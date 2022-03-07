PROVIDENCE — It has been a painful week at the pump for motorists, with gas prices in Rhode Island soaring by nearly 60 cents per gallon to record highs not seen in the state before.
Market volatility stemming from the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a significant spike in global prices, and that impact was felt in southern New England where average prices climbed by 58 cents in the past 7 days.
At $4.17 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline, the state price is now 74 cents higher than a month ago and $1.40 more than a year ago.
“The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question of whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry," said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "As that issue continues to be debated today, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities.”
Albert said the national price continues to hover at prices not seen since 2008, having risen 45 cents over the past week.
“The 45-cent increase in gas prices here in the U.S. over the past 7 days amounts to the single largest increase since AAA has tracked domestic gas prices," he said. "The negative impact of these explosive prices on American consumers will only increase in the near term.”
— Jason Vallee
