PROVIDENCE — A slight increase in demand has led to a rise in gas prices in some states, but Rhode Island's average price remains steady at $2.08 per gallon.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found the average cost for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded was exactly the same as one week ago. The state remains four cents below the national average of $2.12.
“Following a jump in demand, we’ve seen a number of state gas price averages increase on the week. However, the majority of these increases were just a few pennies,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “With many states seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers and a number of officials warning against holiday travel, demand is likely to see a dip in coming weeks.”
Today’s national average price is five cents lower than a month ago and 48 cents cheaper than a year ago.
— Jason Vallee
