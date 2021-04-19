PROVIDENCE — Motorists in Rhode Island have benefited from stable gas prices in recent weeks, with prices unchanged for the second consecutive week and prices shifting by just 2 cents over the past month.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.77 per gallon. The price is 2 cents lower than a month ago and 80 cents higher than on April 19, 2020 .
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 10 cents lower than the national average.
“Refinery utilization is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and with gasoline supplies increasing in the last month amid lower crude oil prices, motorists have benefited from mostly flat gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “However, crude started to see some upward movement this week, which could translate to small increases at the pump by the end of April.”
AAA Northeast’s April 19 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent higher than last week, averaging $2.87 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 1 cent lower than a month ago , and $1.06 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.