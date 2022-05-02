PROVIDENCE — The price for gas is up 9 cents in Rhode Island over the past week, bringing the state average to $4.18 per gallon as crude oil prices continue to impact gasoline supplies.
Despite a decline following a spike when Russia invaded Ukraine, prices have now risen by 4 cents over the past month. The state average is $1.35 higher than it was on May 2, 2021.
“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”
Albert said in a press release that pump prices rose again over the past week due primarily to the high cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100.
With the oil price accounting for about 60% of pump prices, the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.19, an increase of seven cents since April 25.
— Jason Vallee
