PROVIDENCE — Motorists are paying a little more at the pump this week as prices in the state rose 6 cents while oil prices remained stagnant at $80 per barrel.
A survey of prices through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.41 per gallon. The price is 15 cents higher than a month ago and has now risen 4 cents higher than it was on the same day last year.
The state’s average gas price is still 9 cents lower than the national average.
“January's weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won't catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two."
AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week at $3.50 a gallon. Today’s national average is 33 cents higher than a month ago and is 14 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
