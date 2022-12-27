PROVIDENCE — Drivers have been given a bit of an “end of year bonus” in the form of relief at the gas pump, with prices dipping another 7 cents over the past week despite an increase in the number of travelers for the Christmas holiday.
A survey of prices on Tuesday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.26 per gallon in Rhode Island. The price represents a 7-cent drop over the past week and 44-cent drop over the past month.
The price is now 11 cents lower than it was a year ago, but still remains 16 cents higher than the national average.
“Increasing supply and soft gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "Gasoline throughout the Northeast is now cheaper than the same time last year, which might have seemed unimaginable when prices peaked at record highs this past summer.”
AAA Northeast’s Tuesday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 2 cents lower than last week, averaging $3.10 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 45 cents lower than a month ago and 18 cents lower than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
