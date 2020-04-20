PROVIDENCE — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island are continuing to decline at historic rates following another two-cent drop this week, but prices still remain considerably above the national average of $1.81 per gallon.
A survey of prices Monday through AAA Northeast found a gallon of self-serve, unleaded regular averaging $2.01 per gallon. The price represents a two-cent drop over the past week and more than 30 cents over the past month now.
“As oil inventories continue to grow around the globe and crude demand falls worldwide, crude prices have dropped dramatically as the public health, economic, and financial impact of COVID-19 increases," said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs. "Crude prices will likely remain volatile this week, as the market continues to assess how low crude prices could fall during the ongoing pandemic.”
Rhode Island’s price is 20 cents higher than the national average of $1.81. A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 69 cents higher at $2.70 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 72 cents, from a low of $1.67 to a high of $2.39.
— Jason Vallee
