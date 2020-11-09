PROVIDENCE — Prices at the pump have continued to trend downward, with the average cost in Rhode Island down by a penny per gallon over the past week.
According to survey through AAA Northeast on Monday, Rhode Island’s average gas price was averaging $2.08 per gallon, one cent lower than last week and five cents lower than a month ago. The local price remains three cents below the national average.
“As some states increase travel restrictions and others roll back reopening processes, demand is positioned to weaken, though not likely drop as low as we saw in March and April,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “That translates to a continuation of cheaper gas prices at the pump.”
AAA Northeast’s survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent lower than last week, averaging $2.11 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 7 cents lower than a month ago, and 51 cents cheaper than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
