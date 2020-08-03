PROVIDENCE — A slow but steady rise in gas prices has come to an end and Rhode Island motorists are now finding the cheapest early August prices in nearly a decade.
The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was down by one cent this week, bringing an end a steady rise of one to three cents per week that began following Memorial Day weekend. The average price per gallon in Rhode Island now sits at $2.14.
“There is no doubt that this is the cheapest summer at the pump for drivers in more than a decade. The last two months have posted a national average of $2.14,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “While we expect to see typical fluctuation, August gas prices are not expected to spike, especially amid increases in COVID-19 cases.”
Today’s price is four cents higher than a month ago and 57 cents cheaper than on the same date last year. Rhode Island’s average gas price remains four cents lower than the national average.
AAA Northeast’s survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be the same as last week at $2.18 per gallon.
— Jason Vallee
