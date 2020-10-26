PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are down a penny for the second straight week, averaging $2.11 per gallon in Rhode Island on Monday.
According to AAA Northeast, state prices have dropped slightly as national prices remain unchanged. The drop now brings the average price in Rhode Island five cents below the national average of $2.16 per gallon. The Rhode Island price is now three cents lower per gallon than it was a month ago.
“The U.S. has a very healthy level of gasoline stocks due to lower demand and that is keeping gas prices low,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “The majority of states have cheaper gas prices compared to last month, many paying 3 to 8 cents less. That downward trend at the pump is likely to continue.”
Gasoline demand nationally has dropped significantly since the beginning of the month, down from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.2 million, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report. This latest demand measurement is the lowest since mid-June.
While the drop isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year, and people tend to drive less in the fall, it is a staggering 14% less than last October.
Today’s national average price is two cents lower than a month ago and 44 cents cheaper than on the same day in 2019.
— Jason Vallee
