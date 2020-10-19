PROVIDENCE — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped by a penny per gallon in the past week, remaining four cents lower than the national average.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found the average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.12 per gallon. The price is two cents lower than a month ago and 38 cents cheaper than on Oct. 19, 2020.
The price remains four cents below the national average of $2.16 per gallon.
“Today’s national average is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports pushed the national and 44 state gas price averages cheaper on the week.”
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.