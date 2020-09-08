PROVIDENCE — A higher than anticipated number of travelers over Labor Day weekend was not enough to cause a spike in already lower-than-usual gas prices in Rhode Island.
According to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Tuesday, Rhode Island’s average gas price is down a penny from last week at $2.17 per gallon. The price is three cents higher than a month ago, but remains 37 cents cheaper than a year ago.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is four cents lower than the national average.
Motorists saw plenty of savings at the pump this summer with the national gas price average at $2.15 per gallon from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the cheapest levels since 2004. The lower price was a result of decreased demand and increased supplies, a trend that is expected to continue into the coming months.
“Summer may be fading into the rearview mirror, but less expensive gas prices are not,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Moving into fall we traditionally see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. This year that means pump prices could possibly push even lower than we’ve already seen in 2020.”
The current national average is $2.21, down two cents from last week. Today’s national average price is one penny more than a month ago and 35 cents cheaper than on the same day last year.
—Jason Vallee
