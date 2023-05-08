PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is down 5 cents this week and market volatility could allow the trend to continue through much of May.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.44 per gallon. The price is 10 cents higher than a month ago, but still remains 9 cents lower than the national average and 92 cents lower than it was on the same day last year.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now."
The Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents lower than last week at $3.53 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 6 cents lower than a month ago and is 78 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
