PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gas is down 4 cents this week, according to a survey through AAA Northeast, and an excess of crude oil inventory in the U.S. could lead to further declines in coming weeks.
A survey of gas prices through AAA Northeast found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.32 per gallon in Rhode Island on Monday. The price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and 21 cents lower than on the same day last year.
“The U.S. is awash in crude oil with inventories building by 16 million barrels last week,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “This will put downward pressure on prices overall. Even as refineries are shutting down for planned and unplanned maintenance, it has not contributed to a tighter market so far.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.41 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 2 cents higher than a month ago and 12 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
