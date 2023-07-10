PROVIDENCE — Motorists found prices at the pump Monday slightly lower than a week ago following a slight decline in costs despite an increase in demand over the Fourth of July holiday.
The price for regular, unleaded gasoline had dropped 2 cents over the past week to $3.50 per gallon even as demand reached its highest levels since October 2021, according to AAA Northeast. The state’s average price is now 4 cents lower than the national average of $3.54 per gallon.
According to the Energy Information Administration, this year’s Fourth of July gas demand was at the highest level in over 20 months. The expectation of a cooling economy and higher interest rates in the coming months, however, could weaken demand through the rest of the summer driving season.
“The strong demand we saw over the Fourth of July hasn’t fully continued, and may have peaked for the season,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.
Monday’s survey found the current national average to be 1 cent higher than last week, 4 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.14 lower than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.