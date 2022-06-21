PROVIDENCE — For the first time in over a month, gas prices have seen declines. With prices only falling to just under $5 per gallon, the drop will not provide much relief for Rhode Island motorists.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline fell to an average of $4.95 per gallon on Tuesday, according to a survey conducted by AAA Northeast, down 6 cents from June 13 and dipping 1 cent below the national average of $4.96 per gallon.
“Demand for gasoline has declined, perhaps in response to record-breaking high gas prices — and that has helped push down prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “This dip in demand, coupled with a drop in oil prices, has taken some of the steam out of surging gasoline prices. But consumers are still paying historically high prices.”
This week’s survey price is 23 cents higher than a month ago and $1.98 higher than June 21, 2021. Today’s national price of $4.96 per gallon is 5 cents lower than a week ago, 37 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.89 higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
