PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline has climbed to just under $3 and that price could continue to climb with demand expected to be high during the July Fourth holiday weekend.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found that the price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up by 2 cents over the past week to $2.99 per gallon. The price is 5 cents higher than a month ago, but remains 10 cents below the national average of $3.09 per gallon.
While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.
“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”
Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors: confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel.
Motorists can expect little relief at the pump following the holiday. With crude oil prices likely to continue climbing, gas prices are most likely to see increases through the end of summer.
— Jason Vallee
