PROVIDENCE — An announcement last week that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, would cut production has ended a 16-week stretch of falling prices, with the state average climbing by 19 cents per gallon in the past seven days.
At $3.50 per gallon for regular, unleaded gasoline, Rhode Island’s state average still remains 42 cents lower than the national average. It is 20 cents higher than a month ago and 33 cents higher than on the same day last year.
“The announced plans by OPEC+ to cut production certainly had an impact on oil prices, but that alone wouldn’t account for the increases we are seeing locally this week,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Inventories are somewhat low, and low supplies lead to higher prices at the pump.”
The last time Rhode Island gas prices increased was during the week of June 13 when they reached an all-time-high of $5.02 per gallon.
At $3.92 per gallon, Tuesday’s national average is 21 cents higher than a month ago and 65 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
