Rhode Island students have until Monday, May 9, to apply for nearly 100 new scholarships at the Rhode Island Foundation through the its new Robert G. and Joyce Andrew College Scholarship Fund, which is named in honor of the late donors.
The organization estimates students will receive an average of about $6,000.
The fund will provide financial-need-based scholarships to students who pursue undergraduate study at Bryant University, Providence College, Rhode Island College, Roger Williams University, the University of Rhode Island or the Community College of Rhode Island within three years of graduating from a Rhode Island high school, making many current college students also eligible. The scholarships are renewable for up to three additional academic years.
For more information about the Robert G. and Joyce Andrew College Scholarship Fund, visit rifoundation.org.
— Sun staff
