WESTERLY — The Rhode Island Foundation awarded $1.6 million in grants to local nonprofits in 2022, the second-largest year of grant-making in its 107-year history. Local groups receiving grants were the WARM Center, the Chorus of Westerly, Stand Up for Animals, the Westerly Land Trust and the Olean Center in Westerly and Foster Parrots in Hope Valley.
Many of the grants that the foundation awarded in 2022 aligned with its three strategic priorities: educational success, healthy lives and economic security. Nonprofits doing work in a wide variety of sectors, such as arts and culture, basic human needs, the environment and housing also received funding.
The WARM Center used its grant to support the operations of its Westerly facility and Welcome House in Peace Dale. Between the two locations, the WARM Center estimates it serves hundreds of people a year with food and housing.
Foster Parrots used its grant to make repairs following a devastating fire in April 2021. The work included restoring electrical service and building a new tortoise fence. The repairs enable the organizations to better care for approximately 300 parrots and eight tortoises in its care.
“Correcting the root causes of inequity and addressing disparities are two of our foundational principles, and for years have been central to our work. They are values that are at the core of our decisions about how to allocate discretionary funding and civic leadership resources across all our work,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO.
Steinberg is about to complete his 15-year tenure at the helm of the Foundation. The foundation’s board of directors selected David N. Cicilline to succeed him as president and CEO after a thorough national search that included significant community input and generated an impressive pool of diverse candidates. Cicilline will begin his service to the foundation on June 1.
