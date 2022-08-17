PROVIDENCE — A judge has ordered a Rhode Island man to pay $9,000 in penalties for violations related to the overnight poaching of striped bass within the Exclusive Economic Zone located on Block Island in 2020.
Administrative Law Judge Christine D. Coughlin ordered William McLaughlin III to pay the penalty this week after a criminal complaint filed against McLaughlin following a joint enforcement patrol conducted by the DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement on June 30, 2020.
That night, officers observed numerous striped bass being dumped from McLaughlin’s vessel, Just for the Haters, as McLaughlin departed the area in an attempt to avoid contact by law enforcement. Officers apprehended the vessel afterwards and still found two large striped bass onboard.
Coughlin said McLaughlin’s actions in both discarding striped bass and fleeing law enforcement as “aggravating factors.”
“While unlawful possession of one or two fish may not seem to be of consequence to [McLaughlin] when considered in a purely individual context, when it is considered amidst the backdrop of an already struggling fishery and a seemingly rampant disregard for its conservation by ‘prolific’ unlawful fishing activity, such behavior, even individually, is especially grave,” Coughlin said in the written decision.
— Jason Vallee
