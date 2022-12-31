CRANSTON — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is discontinuing the blue "wave" license plates, with a plate reissuance initiative set to begin today, Jan. 1, 2023.
All blue ‘wave’ plates currently on vehicles will be phased out by Dec. 31, 2024. This includes passenger, commercial, combination, suburban, trailer, motorcycle, camper, public service, jitney, farm, racer tow and radio operator plates. The new "ocean" design plates, which are digitally printed and flat, will be available for new registrations and distributed next week to DMV branches and online dealerships.
Starting with the January 2023 renewal cycle, any customer with a "wave" plate design renewing their registration online or through the mail will receive the new "ocean" plates by mail, with the existing plate sequence. Customers should retain all contents of the envelope they receive, including new "ocean" plates with registration expiration stickers pre-printed on the bottom right corner, instructions, and a new registration certificate.
Customers renewing registrations in person will keep their current "wave" plates at the time of the transaction and receive the "ocean" plates/registration via mail. These customers will receive 2025 registration stickers to keep vehicles in compliance until the new plates arrive. The DMV encourages you to process registration renewals online, whenever possible.
The DMV does NOT want the old plates and encourages customers to fold and recycle old "wave" plates.
For more information about the plate reissuance initiative, visit dmv.ri.gov.
