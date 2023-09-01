The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles has launched a digital service that allows Rhode Islanders to check the status of their driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations and to review information the division has on record for them.
The portal allows customers to ensure personal information such as phone numbers or mailing addresses on record with the division is correct and allows them to check the status and expiration dates for their licenses and registrations. Included in the available information is whether a license or registration is suspended or blocked and an indication of the reason for that status. Future versions of the system will provide links to related online services.
The portal launch follows a series of customer service improvements by the division, among which are the service appointment system, the streamlining of commercial driver’s license services, automatic voter registration, and other online transactions.
To access the new online customer portal, visit ridmvservices.ri.gov/guest-signin.
