PROVIDENCE — With weather conditions and ongoing drought causing a growing risk for the spread of fire, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has issued an outdoor fire ban at all state campgrounds, parks and management areas.
The ban is in effect immediately and will have an impact on local areas including Burlingame State Park in Charlestown, a popular summer destination for many.
“Rhode Island is in an extreme drought and is witnessing increased wildfires with joint fire response from communities,” the department said in a press release announcing the DEM's Forest Fire Program will increase fire restrictions to Planning Level Stage IV.
“This designation follows the National Fire Danger Rating System, which assesses the potential wildfire risk by considering burning conditions, wildfire activity, and the availability of firefighting resources,” the release continued.
The ban includes all campfires at designated campgrounds and picnic areas. Campers at state campgrounds and management areas, as well as park patrons, will still be permitted to use portable gas cooking stoves and grills, liquefied or bottled fuels and propane/liquid-fueled lanterns, but only in specifically designated areas.
Any outdoor fire is a potential source of wildfire. In 2022 alone, Rhode Island has experienced over 70 reported wildfires, with 42 acres of land burned. People should be cautious not to inadvertently spark a wildfire while cooking outdoors, kindling a campfire or using fireworks.
It is important that communities and individual homeowners understand the risks of wildfire and take appropriate steps to protect and maintain to mitigate the impacts of fire in its severity and rate of spread. By staying up to date on DFE's homeowner resources, conditions and exercising caution, we can all mitigate the risk of wildfires.
For more information on DFE programs and initiatives, visit dem.ri.gov/natural-resources-bureau.
— Jason Vallee
