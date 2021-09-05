PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is offering classes, programs and experiences to connect Rhode Islanders to the great outdoors. The fall schedule includes classes about local fish, game and wildlife resources, introductions to outdoor skills and volunteer opportunities. Both in-person and virtual classes are being offered and most of the programs are free and family friendly.
Aquatic resource education programs include Come Clam with Me, Sept. 11, North Kingstown Town Beach; Intro to Fly Tying, Sept. 15 and Sept. 29, Greenville Public Library; Intro to Saltwater Fly Fishing, Sept. 17, 18, Narrow River; Surf Casting: The Basics, Sept. 22, Scarborough State Beach; and Fall Fly Tying Series, Mondays, Nov. 1 to Dec. 6, North Kingstown Community Center.
Hunter Education Programs, held at Camp E-Hun-Tee in Exeter unless virtual, include Bowhunter Education, Sept. 9 and 10, and Nov. 21; Virtual Wilderness First Aid Class, Sept. 14; Firearms Familiarization Course, Sept. 23; Hunter Education, Oct. 16, 17; Practical Field Training, Oct. 24; and Nov. 14, Deer Processing Workshop.
Wildlife outreach programs include Virtual Wildlife Solutions: Noisy Neighbors, Oct. 6; and Turkey Trot and Trivia, Nov. 14, Great Swamp Management Area, West Kingston.
Volunteer Program includes Virtual Summer Deer Survey, Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.
For more information and a complete schedule of offerings, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife.
