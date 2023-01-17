WESTERLY — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Office of Land Revitalization and Sustainable Materials Management’s Targeted Brownfield Assessment (TBA) Program will hold a public meeting about the Westerly Marina property at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in Town Council chambers.
The meeting will cover DEM’s TBA program and discuss future assessment activities to be completed at the site. The public will have an opportunity to learn about the prior use of the site, the anticipated use in the future, and how the assessment activities completed by DEM will help Westerly transform the property. Attendees also are invited to share any knowledge they might have about the property and voice any concerns.
— Ryan Blessing
