090519 CWES Copter spraying mosquitoes 100.JPG
Buy Now

A Westerly town crew loads a helicopter at Westerly State Airport with a granular larvicide that was dispersed in September over the Chapman Swamp area in Westerly to help control mosquitoes. Rhode Island DEM announced Monday that the state will spray 500 acres around the swamplands on Tuesday. Sun file photo

WESTERLY — Aerial application of mosquito larvicide across 500 acres of Chapman Swamp and nearby swamplands is scheduled to occur today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bti, a naturally-occurring bacterium applied in granular form to control mosquito breeding in swamps and other breeding habitats, will be applied. 

According to the state Department of Environmental Management, the material is an environmentally friendly product and does not pose a risk to human health.  Larviciding is recommended as part of the state’s action plan for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis and considered an effective strategy to reduce mosquito populations and related disease risk, the DEM said in a news release.

In most communities, the state recommends applying larvicide by hand to roadside catch basins. 

In the Chapman Swamp area, aerial application is recommended because of the area’s remote location and large footprint. Mosquitoes carrying the EEE virus were found in Chapman Swamp last year and in 1996 and 2003. Since 1997, the town has applied Bti annually to help control mosquito breeding. Additional dates for spraying may be scheduled by the town; the targeted areas include portions of Chapman Swamp and swampland adjacent to Hespar Drive.

For mosquito prevention tips, visit the state Department of Health’s website at health.ri.gov/mosquito

— Dale P. Faulkner

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.