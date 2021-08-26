WESTERLY — A precautionary closure of shellfish harvest for all waters of Winnapaug Pond ended at sunrise Thursday, according to the state Department of Environmental Management.
DEM had announced the closure on Monday due to intense rainfall (nearly three inches in several hours) and coastal flooding in the area that had the potential to convey contaminants from the watershed into the pond. DEM collected water samples from the pond that were analyzed by the state Department of Health. Results of these analyses showed that the bacteria levels in the pond were low and supported the safe harvest of shellfish.
Winnapaug Pond, DEM said in a news release, generally has excellent water quality. The precautionary closure was part of the routine monitoring of shellfish growing waters carried out by DEM and the state health department to ensure safe harvest of shellfish.
For information on emergency and conditional area water quality related shellfish closures, call DEM’s 24-hour shellfishing hotline at 401-222-2900, visit www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish, or sign up for the Office of Water Resources' listserv here: RishellfishOWR-subscribe@listserve.ri.gov.
