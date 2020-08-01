PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has begun selling permits for the deer hunting season, including the “All Outdoors” package. Permits may be purchase at at ri.gov/DEM/huntfish or at local sales agents, listed at dem.ri.gov/programs/bpoladm/manserv/rihfid/agents.pdf.
Deer permits are sold as antlered deer (buck) permits or antlerless deer permits. Hunters must have the appropriate deer permit in their possession to legally harvest any deer. Deer permits are available for individual purchase or resident hunters may purchase one “All Outdoors” package permit for use in Zones 1 and 2 to take up to seven deer during the established seasons. A limit of 350 “All Outdoors” packages will be sold. Applicants must possess a valid hunting license in order to purchase tags, permits, and stamps.
The cost of each deer permit for residents is $12.50 online or $13 at a sales agent; for non-residents, the cost is $25.50 online or $26.50 at a sales agent for each permit. The cost for the resident “All Outdoors” package (seven deer permits) is $75 online or $78 at a sales agent. There is an enhanced access fee applied to purchases at sales agent locations. The enhanced access fee is $2 per license and $0.50 per permit for residents; for non-residents, the additional fee is $3 per license and $1 per permit.
The deer hunting season begins with a youth archery season in Zone 1 on Sept. 12 and 13, followed by the Sept. 15 opener for all archers in Zone 1. Zone 2 opens to youth archers on Sept. 26 and 27 followed by the Oct. 1 opener for all archers. For more information on seasons, bag limits, zones and regulations, visit dem.ri.gov/documents/regulations. In addition to deer permits, hunters may now purchase fall archery turkey permits; R.I. Game Bird permits; and HIP Permits.
Hunter education is offered as part of the DEM Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Hunter Education Program. Safety training is required by law in Rhode Island for beginning hunters. Visit dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/wildlifehuntered/education/course-schedule for a complete schedule of hunter educational offerings.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
