A coalition of attorneys general from 16 states including both Rhode Island and Connecticut have joined together in an effort to “sound the alarm” on failing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency policies allowing excessive microfiber plastic emissions into the world’s oceans.
The coalition of attorneys general launched their initiative to seek change on Monday in delivering a letter to the EPA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration urging the organizations “to use the full extent of their authority to protect public health and the safety of our oceans.”
“Plastic microfibers are a pervasive, toxic pollutant with potential to cause severe harm to human health and our environment. Simple technology exists and is already required overseas to trap these plastics before they enter our waterways and ultimately our bodies,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a press release.
Tong said the U.S. is lagging in its efforts to reduce pollution, despite being in a position to be a global leader.
Synthetic clothing sheds tiny plastic strands called “microfibers” every time it is washed, leading to an estimated 640,000 to 1,500,000 plastic microfiber pieces in each wash cycle. The U.S. and Canada alone are estimated to leak 878 tons of microfibers into water each year.
As a result of the inescapable concentration of plastic microfibers in the world’s water, it is estimated that, globally, the average person may consume “a credit card’s worth of plastic every week.”
According to several academic studies, microfiber plastics, or microplastics, are a concern due to their widespread presence in the oceans and the potential physical and toxicological risks they pose to organisms. Microplastics can be ingested by a wide range of animals and have been found in organisms ranging in size from small invertebrates to large mammals.
These microfibers likely act as endocrine disruptors, and the attorneys general said in the letter that research reflects that consumption and inhalation of microplastic and microfibers can be associated with hormonal cancers, reproductive problems including infertility, metabolic disorders including diabetes and obesity, asthma and neurodevelopmental disorders including autism.
The letter states that the EPA has already recognized the importance of utilizing washing machine filters in addressing the serious problem of microfibers, but has not acted on its own recommendations stemming from the organization’s 2020 study. The letter urges that the EPA and NOAA evaluate their authority under the Clean Water Act to regulate microfiber pollution, and direct specific funding and research into both health harms.
Joining Rhode Island and Connecticut in filing the letter were the attorneys general of California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.
“We’re calling on EPA and NOAA to follow its own research and use the full extent of its authority to protect public health and the safety of our oceans,” Tong said.
