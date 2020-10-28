CRANSTON — The Rhode Island Board of Elections has launched a Mail Ballot Status Lookup tool on its website, elections.ri.gov/, allowing voters to check the status of their submitted mail ballot.
“During this unprecedented election, we know Rhode Islanders are eager to ensure that their ballot has been received and their vote counted,” said Robert Rapoza, executive director. “This is particularly true for the many voters who have chosen to vote by mail ballot this election. That’s why we are making the Mail Ballot Status Lookup tool available on our website. We encourage all Rhode Islanders who have voted by mail ballot to use the tool to check the status of their ballot.”
