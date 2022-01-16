PROVIDENCE — Dozens of arts, culture, heritage and historic sites across Rhode Island are getting almost $3.5 million in help from the state government for renovation, repair and program expansion projects, officials say.
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is providing about $2.3 million from and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission is adding another $1.2 million, the agencies and the administration of Gov. Dan McKee announced this week.
“Rhode Island is rich in history, arts and culture, which play a significant role in our economy in every city and town,” McKee said in a statement.
“Through this funding, our state will continue to be a leader nationally in historic preservation, and arts and culture,” he continued
The 42 grant recipients include Teatro ECAS, Rhode Island’s only Spanish-language theatre, which is getting a roughly $200,000 grant to renovate a new performance space in the Valley Arts District of Providence; and Historic New England, which will use a $69,000 grant to replace the roof and gutter system of the circa 1796 barn at Watson Farm in Jamestown.
The Tomaquag Museum in Exeter will also receive a $250,000 grant to build a new campus in a partnership with the University of Rhode Island.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.