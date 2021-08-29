PROVIDENCE— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts has opened the application process for the State Cultural Facilities Grant Program, officials said.
The matching grant program promotes careful planning for capital improvement, preservation, renovation and new construction projects for public and nonprofit artistic, performance centers, historic sites, museums and cultural art centers.
About $2.5 million in total is available this year. Applications are due on Oct. 1 and applicants will be notified of grant decisions by Dec. 31. To assist in the application process, the arts council has scheduled a virtual workshop for Sept. 13.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.