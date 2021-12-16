WESTERLY — Bradford Elementary School is not likely to be part of a school building and renovation project that is currently being planned, officials say.
Members of the School Building Subcommittee, during a meeting Wednesday, said the Bradford building, which has not been used as a school since 2017, was part of some of the plans it considered several months ago, but none of the plans involving the Bradford school emerged as worthy of further consideration after review by the subcommittee. The discussion was prompted by statements and questions from William Aiello, a Bradford resident, who has pushed for use of the building as a school for years.
"I would say we are looking at everything but we are moving away from [the use of the] Bradford School. That would be almost a reversal," said Christopher Duhamel, a member of the subcommittee and the Town Council.
Justin Hopkins, subcommittee chairman, said the two plans currently under consideration would involve closing one of the elementary schools now in operation — Dunn's Corners Elementary School, Springbrook Elementary School and State Street Elementary School — and using two of them.
"We did not see value in supplanting one of those with Bradford," Hopkins said.
Subcommittee member Michael Ober offered a glimpse of optimism for Aiello and others who are looking for the Bradford school to come back on line.
"We are looking for feedback on all the ideas. We're still looking at everything," Ober said.
The Town Council recently conducted an executive session to discuss the possible sale or transfer of the Bradford School building. Town Council President Sharon Ahern has declined to discuss the issue. The building is being used as office space for the town's Recreation Department and hosts recreation programs and events. It is also being used for storage.
Aiello read from written remarks he first submitted to the subcommittee in September prior to a first-stage application being submitted by the School Committee to the state Department of Education. Stage 1 is a preliminary phase that does not involve actual building plans but instead serves to announce interest in participating in the department's building process.
"I urge you to give serious consideration to utilizing the facility at 15 Church St., the site of the former active Bradford Elementary School, as part of the future Westerly Public Schools elementary school/Pre-K configuration. The facility is truly a gem of the township, a wonderful public space, and a solid facility," Aiello said in his written remarks.
Many residents also want to see the Bradford building returned to use as a school, but are afraid to speak up for fear they will be ridiculed by elected and appointed town officials and other members of the public, Aiello said, later clarifying that he was not referring to members of the School Building Subcommittee.
A building plan that was voted down in 2016 proposed closing State Street Elementary School and renovating the three remaining elementary schools, including the one then in Bradford.
"Generally, what I would suggest is to significantly reduce the scope of work for the 2016 plan, which could greatly reduce the cost and still allow funds for improving Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School buildings and grounds. Also, according to a meeting I attended in February 2020, the RIDE representative stated that they don’t hold communities’ feet to the fire regarding square-footage guidelines when renovating existing facilities and they prefer districts spend the time communicating with and engaging the community developing a unified plan that the community supports — prior to submitting a Letter of Intent [Stage 1]," Aiello wrote.
Hopkins stressed that he has sought input from residents throughout the subcommittee's tenure and said the subcommittee is now working toward filing the next application in September rather than the previous target of February in order to continue receiving and developing information and data. Hopkins said he would distribute Aiello's written remarks for the second time.
