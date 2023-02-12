WESTERLY — With the town looking at future uses for the land where the Bradford Elementary School once stood, neighborhood residents are hoping to have a seat at the table.
About 20 Bradford residents gathered Feb. 9 to voice their desire to have representation on an ad-hoc committee that the Westerly Town Council will soon form.
The Greater Bradford Community Development Association, as the group is called, also spent about an hour discussing how the site on Church Street could be used.
A main point the participants had to keep in mind is that about 80% of the site is protected in perpetuity by the terms of a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant which only allows for public outdoor recreation purposes.
“Essentially everything but what the building sat on,” President of the nonprofit, Daniel King, said.
An unlikely scenario would have the town convert the use of the property, but that would take years of federal government red tape and the town would need to find “another like property in proximity to replace it,” King said.
King and others are hopeful, based on the stated intentions of both the previous town council and now the current one that the entire area, including any structure where the school stood, would be used for recreation.
“There’s no restriction that says you can’t have a building there. The general thought is a community center or something like that,” King said.
Town Councilor Bill Aiello lives in Bradford and took part in the group’s meeting as a resident.
“This is something the youth need,” Aiello said. “And more than that, the youth and their parents and grandparents – it’s the entire community.”
Aiello noted there are “zero” public facilities between Oak Street and Dunn’s Corners for youth groups to meet.
“They’ve had to meet in other places around town,” he said, and occasionally in venues such as the Citizens Club and Joy Fellowship on Bowling Lane.
The informal discussion by the group settled on the idea of an outdoor recreation area of multi-use courts as well as a building for indoor community needs.
That building could house not only athletic games and meetings of youth groups, but also be a hub for activities such as art classes, yoga, education programs and more for adults.
“A resource area, maybe an extension of the library, have an exchange area or something,” Aiello said.
Mark Benson, pastor of Joy Fellowship Church, said the food pantry on his community center property on Bowling Lane is at full capacity. Another indoor space could help expand their programs, he said.
“We ultimately want to teach families how to cook, to make healthy meals, but we have no room,” he said. Other programs for teaching kids music or a drama program could call such a space home, he said.
The group is already talking about how a building would be funded, with the understanding that there’s likely no appetite in town for a multi million-dollar bond referendum for the project.
“I don’t foresee the town floating a bond for Bradford,” King said.
Benson also offered to share his experience in grant writing to help with efforts at the school site.
“I know there’s grant money out there,” Benson said.
Aiello said he thinks the town needs to contribute financially to the site, but that the community could also explore grants and other sources of funding.
“Personally, I’m going to be asking the council to support fully funding the outdoor area,” he said. While the town doesn’t have enough federal American Rescue Plan Act money to fund a building, Aiello said he hopes some funds could be set aside for design and engineering as well as some seed money for matching grants “to show that the town is serious,” he said.
That’s likely a discussion that will take place once a town body is formed and has started meeting. Westerly’s Town Council will vote Monday night on constituting the Bradford Community Center ad-hoc committee.
“We all know that property is going to remain with the town in perpetuity,” Town Council President Edward Morrone said. “The citizens of Bradford should expect and deserve a re-dress of that site to meet the challenges and the need of the Bradford community.”
Morrone said the committee would explore what’s possible for the land in terms of a town building, such as a community center. He said that the residents’ group will be a key part of the process.
“This is a town site, it’ll be a town-owned building,” Morrone said, “And we expect and insist that the good citizens of Bradford participate fully in the future of that site, with their ideas and their input.”
