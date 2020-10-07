WESTERLY — Access to the shoreline through designated rights of way and potential development of housing at golf courses in the town were the primary topics brought up during a nearly four-hour-long public hearing on proposed revisions to the municipal Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday.
The hearing was set to resume Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
Council President Christopher Duhamel started the hearing by asking the council to consider referring proposed zoning-regulation amendments that would allow for development of housing at the four golf courses in the town, and change building height allowances, back to the Planning Board. Residents who live adjacent to the Winnapaug Country Club's public golf course and others have organized as the Keep Westerly Green Coalition to raise concerns about changes to the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning regulations that their lawyer, Matthew Landry, said could "open up the floodgate for potential residential development."
"With all of the concerns from neighborhood organizations, it's clear that all of the questions just aren't vetted out," Duhamel said.
Members of the council seemed to agree with Duhamel's suggestion to send the zoning regulations back to the Planning Board, but the council could not take formal action on the suggestion because of the public hearing agenda.
Similarly, councilors announced that the Spring Avenue right of way, a path to the shoreline in Weekapaug, would be returned to a list of town rights of way and a list in the Comprehensive Plan. In recent weeks, town staff had removed the right of way after officials discussed a 2008 legal opinion from a lawyer hired by the town to research the right of way.
Residents and others addressed the council, despite the council's reassurances on the zoning regulations and the right of way. The council had also received written comments from more than 30 people prior to the start of the hearing. According to Duhamel, the written comments focused mainly on the golf course, rights of way, and the Harbor Management Plan.
Landry pushed back on comments from town officials who said changes to the Comprehensive Plan would not make it easier to establish residential development at the golf courses and asked the council to "try and foresee the unintended consequences of the language … it's easy to find language in a comprehensive plan that accommodates a zone change." A proposed change to the plan would establish a new commercial recreation designation.
Many of Landry's clients also spoke and reiterated the points he made.
"This commercial recreation section of the plan has a number of phrases that are not clear, and because they are not clear they open the door to potential misunderstandings that could be harmful to specific neighborhoods," said Edward Rossomando, who lives near the golf course.
Members of the Scola Family, the principal owners of Winnapaug Country Club, also addressed the council. They said speculation the golf course will close after the current season is inaccurate. Jill Scola said her family hopes to be able to add housing as an accessory use to the golf course as a means to keep the facility open.
"We're not looking to close this course. The accessory uses that are talked about are to ensure we can keep the course financially sustainable," Scola said.
Scola and her husband, Nick, said they envision moderately priced housing for seniors, individuals, and families. They both noted the town lags far behind affordable housing requirements established by state law.
The Scolas' lawyer, Thomas J. Liguori Jr., commended the council for its willingness to send the zoning regulations back to the Planning Board and called on neighbors of the golf course to work with the Scolas. He pointed to development of the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn as examples of developers working with neighbors to find agreement on preservation and conservation elements, including view corridors.
"But it takes two to tango ... you can't have a group not be informed completely and refuse to meet with the property owner. That doesn't work," Liguori said.
Anthony M. Palazzolo Jr., a former resident, asked the council to ensure the Comprehensive Plan clearly states the town's intention to preserve existing rights of way and to look for new ones. He also called on the council to ask the state Coastal Resources Management Council to investigate the Spring Avenue right of way. CRMC is the agency designated by the state to establish rights of way throughout the state.
John Ornberg, a resident who has monitored rights of way to the shoreline for decades, praised Lisa Pellegrini, director of the municipal Development Services Department, for proposing language for the Comprehensive Plan that would clarify the town's position on rights of way and more closely mirror the Harbor Management Plan.
Councilor Karen Cioffi said she had recently undertaken a "guided tour" of rights of way in the town. She said she was struck by rights of way that appeared to be overgrown and not properly marked.
"I now have a good understanding of what everybody is so upset about, and I don't blame you," Cioffi said, adding that the council must ensure the Comprehensive Plan and the Harbor Management Plan "mesh" properly.
Councilor Sharon Ahern asked the council to schedule an additional meeting to give the council an opportunity to consider statements made during the public hearing. Her fellow councilors did not support her idea.
